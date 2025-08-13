Leeds, ME Author Publishes Children's Book
August 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Dream Come True", a new book by Kelly A.S. Kelley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poor Scrap spends his days in the basement, tucked away in a box. He used to be someone's blanket and used to look like an American flag, but is now a long-forgotten rag. Scrap longs to fly high as a real flag. His friend Sam knows of this wish and comes up with a plan to make Scrap's dream come true this Fourth of July.
"A Dream Come True" shows that anything is possible when one has a dream and incredible friends!
"A Dream Come True" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-196-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-dream-come-true
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us