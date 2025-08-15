Accounting Prose Named Finalist for Xero US Advisory Innovator of the Year 2025
August 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDenver, CO – August 15, 2025 – Accounting Prose, a Xero Platinum Partner known for blending cutting-edge technology with human expertise, has been named a finalist for Advisory Innovator of the Year in the Xero Awards US 2025.
This award recognizes Xero accounting partners who demonstrate exceptional innovation in delivering advisory services-leveraging technology, strategic insights, and industry leadership to help clients succeed.
"We're honored to be recognized alongside other leaders who are redefining the future of accounting," said Enzo O'Hara Garza, Founder of Accounting Prose. "Our mission has always been to make high-quality, actionable financial insights accessible to every client, not just the largest ones. This recognition tells us we're on the right track."
Innovation in Action
Between April 2024 and March 2025, Accounting Prose launched a proprietary AI-powered advisory system that transforms raw financial data into tailored, plain-language insights for every client. Using three independent AI models-ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini-plus a final synthesis model, the system analyzes financial performance, benchmarks against industry peers, and generates clear recommendations. All insights are reviewed by a human controller to ensure accuracy and context.
These recommendations are then embedded directly into Fathom Insights and Xero Management Reports, so clients see the "what" and "why" right alongside their monthly financials-no extra apps, no buried PDFs.
Proven Client Impact
Clients have used these insights to improve profitability, optimize staffing, and negotiate better vendor terms. One SaaS client improved EBITDA by 22% after uncovering margin compression trends, while a consulting firm enhanced efficiency by addressing revenue-per-employee issues.
Internally, the automation has reduced manual reporting prep time by 75%, freeing Accounting Prose's team to focus on relationship-building and proactive guidance.
About Accounting Prose
Accounting Prose is a forward-thinking accounting firm serving small businesses in the SaaS and professional services industries. As a Xero Platinum Partner, the firm combines modern cloud accounting tools with a deep commitment to client success-offering bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services that are both tech-driven and human-focused.
About Xero Awards US
The Xero Awards US celebrate excellence among the accounting, bookkeeping, and app partner community, recognizing those who go above and beyond to help small businesses thrive. The Advisory Innovator of the Year award honors firms who lead with strategic insight, technology adoption, and measurable client impact.
Contact Information
Enzo Garza
Accounting Prose
