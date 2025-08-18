Revelwood and GENCFO Partner to Accelerate Transformation in the Office of Finance
August 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, experts in providing technology solutions for the Office of Finance, is partnering with GENCFO to bring compelling conversations and events to empower the evolution of finance and accounting. GENCFO is on a mission to redefine accounting and finance, breaking down traditional barriers that confine accounting and finance professionals to just the "numbers people."
"On the surface, GENCFO is a community of accounting and finance professionals who share knowledge and best practices," said Lisa Minneci, vice president of marketing, Revelwood. "But they are so much more than that. They are welcoming everyone ready to leave status-quo legacy thinking behind, sparking conversations that drive real change in the Office of Finance. And everyone has a part to play."
"Revelwood has 30 years of proven experience helping finance organizations evolve far beyond spreadsheet-based budgeting, planning and reporting," said Chris Argent, founder and president, GENCFO. "They approach the Office of Finance on a strategic level, focusing on business outcomes, not simply throwing technology at the challenges."
Through this partnership, Revelwood and GENCFO will collaborate on virtual and in-person events. These activities build on the established and tremendously successful programs GENCFO conducted in Europe, including featuring Costa UK, Levin and Revelwood.
As part of its launch into the U.S. market, GENCFO has also partnered with the AICPA & CIMA. The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession. CIMA is the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a leading professional body for management accountants.
About GENCFO
GENCFO was founded in 2009 by Chris Argent, an accounting professional who had been through several transformation programs with leading-edge corporations. The organization's goal is to help accounting and finance professionals become empowered through networking and shared learning. The organization offers several levels of membership, hosts live and virtual events and celebrates forward-thinking finance professionals. Visit GenerationCFO.com to learn more.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practice guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Visit www.revelwood.com to learn more.
# # #
Contact Information
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
Contact Us
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
Contact Us