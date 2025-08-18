Change in leadership at RSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym): Bradford Reynolds succeeds Brian Warne, who is retiring, as Co-CEO / Danny Waggoner continues as Co-CEO

Dallas, TXRSG Group USA Inc. (Gold's Gym) today announced that Bradford Reynolds will join the company as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective on September 15, 2025. Reynolds will serve alongside Danny Waggoner, who will continue in his current role as Co-CEO. Brian Warne will retire from his Co-CEO position following a transition period.Danny Waggoner: "Brad brings a strong track record in growth, strategy, and operational excellence that will help accelerate our plans across the United States. I am excited to continue in my role as Co-CEO, partnering with Brad to grow the brand."Reynolds joins RSG Group USA from Shipley Donuts, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. He brings extensive experience in growth, transformation, and corporate development for multi-unit and hospitality brands. His previous positions include senior roles as Chief Financial Officer at Smashburger, where he led corporate development, and Chief Operating Officer at SBE in the restaurant, hotel, and nightlife sectors. He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Blaze Pizza for three years. He began his career in investment banking with a focus on mergers and acquisitions in the middle and upper middle market. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, Reynolds also co-founded and operated a strength and conditioning gym in Denver."Together with RSG Group, Gold's Gym is not just building gyms, we're building the future of fitness, fueled by our heritage, inspired by innovation, and driven by the excitement of limitless growth. As the incoming Co-CEO, I'm energized to champion this momentum and help lead our brand into its most dynamic chapter yet" said Reynolds.Reynolds and Waggoner will lead a disciplined growth plan, centered on strengthening our core offerings in strength and performance, investing strategically to evolve the brand while cultivating a high-performance culture. By adding key talent and aligning resources, they will enhance the performance of our company-owned portfolio while driving sustained success across our global franchise network.Gold's Gym would like to thank outgoing Co-CEO Brian Warne, who will be retiring after a transition period. Warne joined the company in 2018, served as Chief Financial Officer beginning in 2021, and since April 2023 has co led the United States business as Co-CEO."Since joining Gold's Gym in 2018, Warne has played an integral role in guiding strategic investments, ensuring thoughtful oversight, and maintaining a strong focus on delivering measurable returns on investment. He has contributed to strengthening the organization's financial foundation while supporting its continued growth in an evolving fitness industry." said Danny Waggoner. "On behalf of the entire company, we are thankful for his leadership and heart for the brand. We all wish him a fulfilling next chapter.""I've been inspired not only by the history of the brand, but by the talented and passionate team I've worked alongside every day. Together, we've shared a commitment to making smart, strategic decisions that position Gold's Gym for lasting success." Brian Warne sums up.To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Warne will work closely with Reynolds and Waggoner throughout the entire handover process and continue to serve in his role. This will guarantee continuity and stability for franchisees, members, and colleagues, ensuring the best possible transition.About Gold's GymWhat started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most iconic fitness company in the world, Gold's Gym. Over the past 60 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with nearly 600 locations across six continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, and Franco Columbu trained at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In 2020, RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it a global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit goldsgym.com.About RSG GroupWith more than 4.5 million members in its studios, the RSG Group is one of the world's leading companies in the fitness sector. Founded in 1997 by Rainer Schaller and still family-owned, the RSG Group has developed into an internationally active company. Including its franchisees, it employs 10,000 people at over 900 locations and is represented in more than 30 countries. The extensive and future-oriented portfolio comprises 10 innovative brands, including Gold's Gym, McFIT and the JOHN REED Family. The RSG Group is constantly setting new standards, ensuring that it is an integral part of its customers' active everyday lives.