Corporate Finance Associates Closes Sale of Bergari Solutions to LFM Capital

– Corporate Finance Associates, Minneapolis (CFA) is pleased to announce that its client, Bergari Solutions of Rosemount, MN, was acquired by LFM Capital in July 2025. LFM Capital, based in Nashville, TN, is a private equity firm with extensive experience acquiring and growing high quality manufacturing firms.Bergari Solutions was founded in 2009 by Brian Berg and original Founding Partners Rick Blake of Edgewater Automation and Louis Manders of The Netherlands. At the time of this transaction, Brian Berg was the majority owner with Rick Blake owning a minority share. Bergari Solutions is dedicated to the engineering, design development and manufacturing of engine exhaust and emissions systems for various diesel and gaseous fueled generators across a wide range of market segments, including the rapidly growing market for data center back-up generators.Mr. Berg said, "We were at a crossroad with our company and needed to expand rapidly to take advantage of customer and market demand for our products and services. Partnering with LFM will provide us the opportunity to continue to serve our customers with world class service and expand into new sectors as well." Mr. Berg added, "We selected LFM as our buyer because of their manufacturing and management experience and their commitment to fostering an enlightened company culture in line with our founding vision."CFA Minneapolis initiated this transaction and was the exclusive investment banker for the seller. CFA Managing Director Dan Halvorson commented, "After a competitive process, we are proud of the value we achieved for the parties in this transaction. Brian and his team are the kind of business professionals we enjoy working with. They built a great company, and we are pleased to be part of helping them achieve their personal and professional goals and laying the groundwork for a bright future for Bergari Solutions."The transaction was also enabled by long-time Bergari Solutions advisor, John Heidebrecht, of ValuationUSA. M&A legal services were provided by Best & Flanagan, with lead attorney Dan Grimsrud and his team.Corporate Finance Associates (CFA) is one of the leading middle-market investment banking firms in the US and its dealmakers are FINRA licensed through its affiliated broker dealer, Corporate Finance Securities. It has its national headquarters in California and 18 US offices and 13 international offices. The Minneapolis office of CFA specializes in working with entrepreneurial owners of companies in the $10 million to $150 million annual revenue range, providing sophisticated investment banking services to an often underserved market.