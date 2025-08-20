Victorville, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
August 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Drive By Agony", a new book by Lorna Hawkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a profound journey through the valleys of despair and the peaks of redemption, skillfully weaving together the author's personal stories with a broader call for change. Through heartfelt and authentic narration, the author invites readers to witness the raw, human cost of violence, offering a window into the lives affected by such tragedies. Yet, amidst the somber realities, the book radiates hope and resilience, showcasing the transformative power of forgiveness, faith, and action. Each page is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, encouraging readers to not only empathize but also to engage in meaningful advocacy. This work is as much a call to action as it is a comforting companion for those seeking solace and inspiration in the face of adversity.
About the Author
Lorna Hawkins is a nationally recognized advocate, speaker, and healer whose life is characterized by resilience, advocacy, and compassion. Following the tragic loss of her two sons to violence, she established "Drive By Agony", an organization focused on fighting violence and providing support for victims and their families. Her impactful work has been featured in interviews with CNN's Larry King Live, the Los Angeles Times Sunday front page, and on The Today Show with Katie Couric, earning her widespread recognition for transforming pain into purpose. Lorna's advocacy encompasses launching school programs, mentoring aspiring young leaders, and spearheading televised conversations on violence and healing. She has received numerous awards for her contributions to community service and social justice, including a feature on the front page of Alaska Airlines magazine as the Hero Next Door.
"Drive By Agony" is a 102-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-188-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/drive-by-agony-1
