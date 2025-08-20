Richmond, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"These Four", a new book by Radshawd Simmons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"You beat percussion, you buzz in brass, and woodwinds cut the wind. You can pluck, bow, strum, or even pick strings" - Simmons
"These Four" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-472-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/these-four
