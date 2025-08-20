Asset Management Group, Inc. Celebrates LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. Earning the Prestigious Retirement Management Advisor (RMA®) Certification

Stamford, CT – August 2025 - Asset Management Group, Inc., a trusted leader in financial planning and wealth management since 1983, proudly announces that its President and CEO, LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr., CLU, ChFC, CFP®, has recently earned the distinguished Retirement Management Advisor (RMA®) certification from the Investments & Wealth Institute.The RMA® certification is an advanced credential designed to equip advisors with a structured, process-driven approach to retirement income planning. The program-offered in partnership with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business-is completed, combining self-paced online study with an in-person capstone session. Core curriculum includes sustainable income strategies, optimal withdrawal approaches, longevity-risk management, and retirement mindset-essential tools for advisors working with clients transitioning into or already in retirement.LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. has long demonstrated unwavering dedication to professional excellence. His existing credentials include Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®, 1985), Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF,1993), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®, 2011), Chartered Advisor for Senior Living (CASL, 2013), Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA®, 2017), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®, 2018), Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®, 2022), and the Accredited Behavioral Finance Professional (ABFP™), obtained in December 2023).Based at Asset Management Group's Stamford, CT headquarters, Mr. Redfield continues to lead the firm in serving individual and retirement plan clients with integrity, innovation, and excellence-values the firm has upheld since its founding in 1983.The RMA® certification provides financial professionals with an advanced framework for retirement income planning, including risk assessment, client behavioral dynamics, portfolio construction tailored for retirees, and the creation of comprehensive retirement policy statements. The Institute requires approximately 40 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain the designation, ensuring that RMAs remain current with evolving best practices.Founded in 1983 in Stamford, Connecticut, Asset Management Group, Inc. is a preeminent registered investment advisor. The firm specializes in comprehensive financial planning, asset management, insurance management, and retirement planning for individuals, families, and businesses. Known for its client-centric and fee-based model, the firm prioritizes diversified asset allocation and delivers tailored financial strategies to meet long-term goals.