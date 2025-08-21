North Charleston, SC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Did He and I Battle the Same Demons?", a new book by Rose J. Hampton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 2023, after sending a letter to the family of a well-known person, five days later, Rose saw what appeared to be the spirit of this man at the door. The Devil had used his likeness to try and torment her so she would commit suicide to be with this man forever. For months after, she was tormented by Satan and his legion who were trying to destroy her and her life forever. Many people struggle with the same demons. This book follows Kevin, Shelby, Alexander, and Roseanne, whose souls are tormented by depression and other demons who want to drive them to death.
About the Author
Rose J. Hampton is a security officer. Her husband died in 1996, leaving her a single mother of their seven-and-a-half-month-old daughter. She raised her alone and in December 2023, Rose became a first-time grandmother. Hampton also has two sisters and two brothers, one of whom she has never met as he was put up for adoption in the early '50s. Her sister was also placed for adoption but they were reunited after many years. Rose currently lives with her other sister and her other brother and his family live nearby.
"Did He and I Battle the Same Demons?" is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-339-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/did-he-and-i-battle-the-same-demons
