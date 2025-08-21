Hampton, VA Author Publishes Autobiography
August 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Heard the Voice of God", a new book by Claude Shrewsbury, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I Heard the Voice of God" is author Claude Shrewsbury's account of his life growing up on his family's farm, the tough lessons he learned, and the many near-death experiences in his life where he was saved.
By believing in his Maker and with His help, Claude found the strength to be able to do anything. God taught him a better way to live by developing a strong faith, having a positive attitude, and loving everyone. God's Spirit is always with each believer and ready to help and guide us in our daily walks of life.
"I Heard the Voice of God" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-200-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-heard-the-voice-of-god
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us