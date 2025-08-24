Oceanside, CA Author Publishes Memoir
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Cutting Edge", a new book by R.C. Wooten Major USMC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir, R.C. Wooten Major USMC, shares his experience as a survivor of a near-fatal stabbing incident. As many people experience in scenarios such as these, R.C. Wooten saw the formative moments in his life, in what he thought was going to be the end. This book shares not only the story of his life, but how he survived.
About the Author
R.C. Wooten Major USMC is a retired officer of the United States Marine Corps. He served 20 years in the Corps and saw combat as an infantry platoon commander in Viet Nam. He was assigned a number of varied jobs during his 20 years, mostly in command billets. His second carrier was that of a public high school teacher. This is Bob's first published work. He is presently working on a second book "Under The Poncho Liner" about his combat time in Viet Nam. Bob and his wife Cheryl make their home in Oceanside. California.
"The Cutting Edge" is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-208-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-cutting-edge.
