Wilmington, DE Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"This is Us", a new book by Emmanuel Doron Louissaint and Liel-Bernice Louissaint, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"This Is Us: Doron's Poems and Bernice's Story" is a collection of easy-to-read poems that can be read in a group circle. Kids can effortlessly memorize and recite them before an audience. They are based on things that we do and love.
These poems are for any age group, young as well as old. Readers can see how their everyday lives can be put into words in a poetic form.
About the Author
Emmanuel Doron Louissaint was born on April 7, 2009. "Doron" is a Hebrew name meaning "Gift." As the name suggests, Doron's parents, Daphney and Harry, considered Doron a true gift from God, as it was difficult for them to conceive a child during their first three years of marriage. They had to rely on their faith and spent several hours, months, even years in prayer before they could see their cherished and precious gift. Before Emmanuel was born, his parents had a premature four-month-old baby named Benjamin, who unfortunately died during labor. This tragic moment really devastated the family, but did not break their faith. Doron and his sister Liel are very precious to their parents. Doron is a very gifted child, a talented music student; he plays the piano and the cello. Doron is now in 6th grade, and he only has about a month and a half to move on to 7th grade. Doron excels in school, in math, science, and has had several math, science, and academic awards. Doron is a bit reserved but caring-a characteristic that he probably got from his mom. Another aspect of Doron's characteristics is that he is strong-minded. His dad would probably say he got that from him. Some of Doron's hobbies are reading, writing, exploring nature, and learning about science. Doron's dream is to become an allergist to help people suffering from allergies.
Liel-Bernice Louissaint was born on December 15, 2011. "Liel" is a Hebrew name meaning "My God." Liel's parents, Daphney and Harry, would tell you that Liel is God's answer to their prayers because, just like Liel's brother Emmanuel, it was difficult for them to conceive another child after Emmanuel was born. They had to rely on their faith and spent several hours, months, or even years in prayer. Liel, as her dad would say, is the "apple of my eye." Liel is a very gifted child, a talented music student. She plays the piano and the violin. Liel is also gifted spiritually. Liel is very curious about the Bible, the word of God. She also started praying and singing Christian songs at a very young age. She likes advising and encouraging people. Liel is now in 4th grade, and she only has about a month and a half to move on to 5th grade. Liel excels in school, art and has had several art and academic awards. Liel is very outgoing and caring. Another aspect of Liel's characteristics is that she is strong-minded. Her dad would probably say she got that from him. Some of Liel's hobbies are reading, writing, exploring nature, and learning about animals. Liel's dream is to become a medical doctor.
-Harry Louissaint
"This is Us" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7250-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/this-is-us
