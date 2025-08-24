Book on the History of a Michigan Mental Health Rehabilitation Center is Published
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rose Hill Center: Where Roses Bloom and People Blossom", a new book by Veronica Smith, oh behalf of Rose Hill Foundation, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Michigan sits Rose Hill Center, a therapeutic farm focused on treating individuals with a variety of mental illnesses and giving them the chance to regain their independence and self-worth.
Built from the ground up by Dan and Rosemary Kelly, Rose Hill Center fills a lush and green landscape. Here, residents can take part in special programs like housekeeping, cooking, woodworking, and others to build on their abilities and learn a new skill. With those special programs, treatment options, and available therapy, Rose Hill Center's residents find the strength and courage to recover from their illnesses and achieve their goals and ambitions.
This book dives into the beginnings of Rose Hill Center and how it was constructed, complete with interviews with past and present members of the center. With therapeutic farms like this, we are one step closer to a world that cares and works for all its members.
"John's life struggling to get the right treatment moved his parents Dan and Rosemary to a new approach to creating the kind of community based treatment environment for him that has also become the right treatment model for so many others. Reflecting on the Kelly's contribution brings to mind my grandmother Rose, who saw my aunt Rosemary was a blessing because now we have the Special Olympics where people can come and socialize. Social engagement is particularly important for those that are marginalized." -Patrick J. Kennedy, Former U.S. Representative
"Rose Hill Center: Where Roses Bloom and People Blossom" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-149-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rose-hill-center-where-roses-bloom-and-people-blossom
