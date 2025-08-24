Fargo, ND Author Publishes Children's Book
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Wish to Be a Bird", a new book by T. BreAnne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Do you ever wish to be someone else?
Or somewhere else? Or something else?
A lot of us do. This book will take your wild imagination elsewhere. Yet, in the end, it will show how truly blessed you are right now.
About the Author
T. BreAnne is a nurse and mother of two. She was raised on a small farm in North Dakota. Her passions include spending time with family and friends, relaxing at home, and hanging out with her dog, Onyx.
"I Wish to Be a Bird" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-093-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-wish-to-be-a-bird
