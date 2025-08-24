Rolesville, NC Authors Publish English Educational Book
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Learning to Read and Write Proficiently Through Phonics and Phonemic Awareness," a new book by Ruth Anita Gbondo and Med Conte, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about learning to read and write in a new way, by realizing that the letters of the alphabet represent sound units, which can be combined in specific ways to form words. It also explains that new words that learners come across can be segmented into their sound units and those sound units blended to fully sound the new word.
Today, all around the world, people are learning how to read and write English. However, most of the methods used demand that learners memorize whole words, which takes a long time before learners can even begin to read simple sentences.
This book suggests an organized, systematic, and replicable way of learning to read and write that is both logical and reliable. Further the book provides well researched examples which could be used, especially by teachers as a teaching resource.
It is my hope that people who read this book will come to the realization that although learning how to read and write is difficult, it does not need to be abstract. It can be logical and almost scientific.
About the Med Conte:
Med Conte is a freelance writer with the International Association of Professional Writers and Editors. They also work with the Education Testing Service, grading standardized exams in the Test of English for Foreign Learners (TOEFL).
Married with two sons, Conte lives in Rolesville, North Carolina their family. They enjoy hobby reading all kinds of publications.
Learning to Read and Write Proficiently Through Phonics and Phonemic Awareness is a 112-page hardcover with a retail price of $46.00 (eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-221-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/learning-to-read-and-write-proficiently-through-phonics-and-phonemic-awareness
