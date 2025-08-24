Alberta, Canada Author Publishes Children's Book
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Day and the Life of the Sticks: This Is Us", a new book by Christene Morris, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Inspired by the love of drawing and amusing imagination, the Sticks will take your little ones on their adventures while enjoying family time.
From running errands to family outings, come along and join the fun!
About the Author:
Christene Morris grew up with the love of drawing and storytelling that continued throughout her school years simply by going outside and drawing what was in front of her.
Currently residing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with her husband of twenty-nine years, two kids, and their eight-year-old Bichon Shihtzu, she enjoys reading, drawing, and watching trains while spending her downtime with family.
"The Day and the Life of the Sticks: This Is Us" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-404-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-day-and-the-life-of-the-sticks-this-is-us
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
