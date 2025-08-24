Garfield Heights, OH Author Publishes Self-Help Book for Bad Habits
August 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Man Shares His Secret to Quitting Smoking that Could be Applied to Any Harmful Habit
"How to Quit Smoking, or Anything Else, Guaranteed", a new book by Iman X. Samoka, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Initially written to break the bondage of smoking, How to Quit Smoking, or Anything Else, Guaranteed teaches how to use "auto-behavior modification," a guaranteed pathway to eliminate smoking and any other self-imposed and undesired behaviors. Eight amusing, entertaining, fun-to-read but authentic vignette narratives throughout the work illustrate key points in designing and implementing your personalized plan to make quitting any behavior easily achievable.
Forget everything social conditioning has falsely convinced you to believe about quitting unwanted behaviors. This revolutionary, easy-to-master method can and will do it. The unique method allows participants to complete worksheets, create a personalized plan, and produce self-designed tools to reach their goals.
About the Author
Born and educated in the United States, Iman X. Samoka chose to work internationally for much of his career. As an educator, the author lived, worked, and taught in many countries and diverse cultures, allowing him to gain unique experiences that complemented his educational and literary skills. As a middle-aged smoker, he recognized and acknowledged the harmful and damaging effects of smoking long before it became vogue. He set out to remove the smoking ritual from his life by researching and learning everything about why and how so many claim to have tried to quit and failed.
A licensed small aircraft pilot, Iman enjoyed the complex challenges of learning to handle aircraft, often commenting that it was the most difficult skill he ever mastered. He applied the same determination to designing a foolproof method to end the misery of being chained to a smoking ritual. While living in Austria, he learned to ski, something he still enjoys without the energy-sapping restrictions experienced as a smoker. After 25 years as an ex-smoker, this method has allowed the author to rediscover the youthful energy and vitality lost to the smoking ritual. He feels energized and enthusiastic in his daily activities, including work responsibilities, plus entertainment, such as weight training, running, and bicycling. He also enjoys skiing and attending theme parks.
"How to Quit Smoking, or Anything Else, Guaranteed" is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-236-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-to-quit-smoking-or-anything-else-guaranteed
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us