Fishers, IN Author Publishes Fiction Novel

Jake Bloom, newly retired, accepts a position as business manager at St. Lawrence, a Catholic church in Indianapolis. After reviewing the church's finances and position, he discovers the church is deeply in debt and seriously in trouble. As months pass and as the church falls more into debt, a plan to build an addition to the St. Lawrence campus triggers doubt and panic in Jake. Working for the church was once his mission, but now, he's not so sure.
Married with two daughters, Mark Dapperman always believed he was a strong believer in the Catholic faith. Lately, though, he's found himself pulled to Traci Jackson, his wife's friend and fellow St. Lawrence member, and her to him. When the affair begins, both live in fear of being found out, but continue living in sin, as Mark calls it.
As St. Lawrence drowns in debt, and as Mark drowns in the passion he feels for Traci, both men must consider if they are meant for the Catholic faith, or if they are being called elsewhere.
About the Author
John Tarbox is a lifelong writer who has supported his family by doing financial work for the federal government and the Church. After his retirement several years ago, he has taken up writing full-time. He writes regularly for the website catholicwiseguy.com. "Saint Lawrence" is his second novel.
To get away from the tyranny of the book and the computer, he walks, bikes, and plays golf. He also helps with the grandkids.
He continues to be involved in parish life. The Lord has been good to him.
"Saint Lawrence" is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-286-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/saint-lawrence
