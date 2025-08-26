Chino Hills, CA Author Publishes Family Story
August 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"From East Liverpool to California", a new book by Chris Crain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the history of what I know of my Taylor family. It is about their life in East Liverpool, Ohio (ELO), and their life in California. It involves the Knowles family, the Taylor family, and the Sebring family, as I am directly related to each of these pottery families.
It also involves the Great Depression and my Taylor family moving from Ohio to California in 1934. This was after the Knowles, Taylor & Knowles Company went out of business, along with most of the potteries in the East Liverpool area. The good news is that without the Great Depression, I would have never been born.
"From East Liverpool to California" is a 302-page hardback with a retail price of $106.00 (eBook $101.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-617-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-east-liverpool-to-california
