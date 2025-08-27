North Salt Lake, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
August 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amber Sky", a new book by J.T. Beckyn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Teachers are people who motivate, view children as individuals, and inspire others to build on their strengths through positive reinforcement. Quality leadership is hard to find. When you have the privilege of being around someone who can bring you closer to your best self and make you feel like the most important person in the room, it can change your life forever.
Thank someone who has touched your life in such a way through this gentle reminder to be grateful for the fruitful foundations laid, lessons learned, exciting experiences, and positive people in your life. Be grateful for learning from your relationships. "Amber Sky" is one way of saying "thank you" to someone who has added beauty to your life. It is simple enough for a child and heartfelt enough to make someone's day.
About the Author
J.T. Beckyn studied communications in college. She is happily married with five children who were all competitive swimmers, some of whom are high-performance triathletes, and has enjoyed living in the western U.S. for the last 30 years. She enjoys photography, kayaking, music, ziplining, and the outdoors.
J.T. Beckyn currently works as an editor and account manager, having previously worked as a teacher in K-12 schools. She advocated for a child with Tourette's and oppositional defiance disorder on the autism spectrum and attempted to understand the mental illness of other loved ones in greater depth. Beckyn enjoys donating to local charities such as the local food bank, Ronald McDonald House, and religious organizations. The author appreciates the rewarding moments in life and the people who are there to share them.
"Amber Sky" is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-494-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amber-sky
