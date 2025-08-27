Yorkville, IL Author Publishes Action Novel
August 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Memorables", a new book by Chloe Corbett, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In a gripping new young adult story of courage, identity, and transformation, Vanity takes center stage as a teenage girl who has spent her life hiding an extraordinary secret. Born with a powerful gift, Vanity was sheltered by her fearful parents, living in the shadows to avoid discovery. But everything changes on her sixteenth birthday when her powers are exposed-forcing her to leave behind her home, her friends, and the only life she's ever known.
Now in an unfamiliar state and entirely on her own, Vanity must navigate the challenges of starting over. But in this new beginning, she finds something unexpected: freedom. No longer burdened by secrecy, she begins to embrace her abilities and discover just how powerful she truly is.
As Vanity learns to use her superpower for good, she also struggles with the loneliness of being separated from her family and the difficulty of balancing a normal teenage life with the responsibilities of a rising hero. Her journey is only just beginning, but one thing is clear-Vanity is ready to fight for justice and carve out a place for herself in this new world.
"Memorables" is a compelling story of self-discovery, resilience, and the extraordinary strength it takes to be yourself.
"Memorables" is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-455-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/memorables/
