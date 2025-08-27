Dillsburg, PA Author Publishes Children's Book Featuring Woodland Creatures
August 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Forest Picnic", a new book by Grammy Sandy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Prepare for a thrilling journey into the heart of the forest with Grammy Sandy's charming new children's book, "The Forest Picnic" The sun is shining, and the annual forest picnic is about to begin, but the celebration is missing three very important guests.
The story follows the delightful Little Charlie Chipmunk and his friends, Sammy and Suzie Squirrel, as they prepare for the big day. But when they realize that Randy and Robbie Rabbit, along with Billy Bullfrog, are nowhere to be found, a mystery unfolds. Young readers will join the forest friends on their quest to find the missing trio, all while discovering what the three mischievous pals are really up to. "The Missing Picnic Pals" is a heartwarming tale of friendship, community, and the joy of a good old-fashioned adventure.
About the Author
Grammy Sandy, a retired nurse of thirty-three years, channels her love for storytelling into her debut children's book. An active member of her church and an avid gardener, she finds inspiration in the simple joys of life. A proud grandmother of three and great-grandmother of seven, Grammy Sandy's stories are born from a deep well of warmth and affection, meant to be shared with generations to come.
"The Forest Picnic" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-247-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-forest-picnic
