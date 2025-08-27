Alpharetta, GA Author Publishes Biographical Poetry Collection
"A Young Girl's Fortune, a Woman's Discovery", a new book by Julianna Flowers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and certified health and wellness coach, Julianna Flowers, announces the release of her debut book, A Young Girl's Fortune, a Woman's Discovery. This collection of prose is a personal journey that inspires readers to look inward and embrace their unique identities, even amidst life's many distractions.
In a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, Flowers provides a roadmap for finding clarity and purpose. The book encourages readers to recognize the "Divine gifts" they possess and break free from the pressure to conform. Flowers' writing is a call to action, reminding us that we are not meant to be the same, but to live, love, learn, laugh, and, most importantly, grow as individuals.
The book is born from Flowers' own transformative experience following the loss of her husband of 41 years. Seeking solace, she turned to walking in nature, a practice that led to a profound journey of emotional and physical healing. This personal discovery inspired her to share her insights, helping others find their own path to self-awareness and well-being.
About the Author
Julianna Flowers is a certified health and wellness coach with a passion for helping others find their authentic selves. Raised in a Midwestern small town and now residing in Georgia, Julianna is a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for travel and nature is a central theme in her life, a journey that has taught her the true meaning of personal growth and resilience.
"A Young Girl's Fortune, a Woman's Discovery" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-243-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-young-girls-fortune-a-womans-discovery
