Newark, DE Author Publishes Compendium for Aspiring Business Professionals
August 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Working for Companies: Insights and Stories for Professionals Who Want to Work in Industry", a new book by Eugene Dougherty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Working for Companies: Insights and Stories for Professionals Who Want to Work in Industry", offers a unique and practical guide for professionals at all stages of their careers. Drawing from a lifetime of experience, author Eugene Dougherty shares the secrets to building a happy, productive, and successful career, which in turn benefits the companies they work for.
The book is filled with engaging stories, personal insights, and candid conversations that reveal the real dynamics of the corporate world. It provides actionable advice on everything from securing the right job to navigating mid-career transitions. By offering a glimpse into what really goes on behind the scenes, Dougherty aims to equip employees with the tools they need to flourish and, by extension, help their companies become better, more enjoyable places to work.
Working for Companies is a must-read for anyone who wants to not only succeed but also find genuine fulfillment in their professional life.
About the Author
Eugene Dougherty holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Princeton University and spent his entire career in the industrial sector before retiring. In addition to his professional achievements, he is a recently widowed father of three with three grandsons. Eugene is an avid reader, movie buff, and sports enthusiast.
"Working for Companies: Insights and Stories for Professionals Who Want to Work in Industry" is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-129-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/working-for-companies-insights-and-stories-for-professionals-who-want-to-work-in-industry
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
