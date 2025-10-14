New Haven, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
October 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Our Culture", a new book by Howard K Lewis Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As an educator, Howard K. Lewis Jr. has always been inspired by the unique stories his students bring into the classroom, stories shaped by diverse origins, cultures, religions, and individual talents. In his latest book, "Our Culture", Lewis brings these voices to life in a vibrant and engaging collection designed for readers of all ages.
"Our Culture" is a joyful tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of the United States, highlighting the experiences of children from around the world who now call America home. Through heartfelt and relatable storytelling, Lewis encourages readers to appreciate our differences while recognizing the common threads that unite us all.
About the Author
Howard K. Lewis Jr. is a passionate educator dedicated to helping children become confident readers and creative thinkers. He takes particular joy in nurturing his students' love for art and illustration, inspiring them to explore the possibilities their talents can unlock.
Lewis is one of six siblings, with three brothers and two sisters.
"Our Culture" is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-195-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press to request a review copy or an author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To purchase the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/our-culture
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
