Dalton, MA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
October 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Valley of the Red Dog", a new book by R.M. Beauchesne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, "Valley of the Red Dog" plunges readers into a high-stakes race against time. As a sinister Confederate plot unfolds to unleash a devastating weapon that could alter the course of history, a brave team of Union agents, led by a resolute and resourceful woman, must act swiftly to stop it. The mission is clear: thwart the conspiracy and preserve the Union.
This compelling historical thriller blends fact with fiction, delivering a powerful narrative of sacrifice, strategy, and the enduring fight for what is right.
About the Author
R. M. Beauchesne is a retired civil servant and U.S. Army officer with a lifelong passion for Civil War history. A dedicated reenactor with the 28th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, he brings both historical insight and authentic detail to his storytelling. He lives with his wife and is the proud father of four and grandfather of two.
"Valley of the Red Dog" is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-340-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/valley-of-the-red-dog
