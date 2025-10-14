Lugoff, SC Author Publishes Children's Picture Book
October 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A New Jacket for David", a new book by Les Branham illustrated by Alli Lin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This charming story offers a gentle, relatable look at the mixed emotions of growing up, learning to embrace change, and the valuable lesson of generosity.
The book follows David, a young boy who deeply loves his trusty red jacket with its bright yellow star. It's his companion, a source of warmth and comfort. However, as David grows, he faces a universal childhood moment: his beloved jacket is now too small, and his Daddy says it's time for a new one.
At first, David is hesitant and nervous about letting go of his cherished possession. Through the course of the story, he learns that while growing up means saying goodbye to old favorites, it also brings new, equally comforting experiences-and a new jacket can feel just as good, even without a yellow star.
"A New Jacket for David" goes beyond a simple story of transition. The book culminates in a touching realization: because David took such wonderful care of his old jacket, it can now be passed on to another child in need, keeping them warm and comfy. This element introduces young readers to the beautiful concept of reuse and compassion, showing them that caring for their things can create an opportunity to help others.
"A New Jacket for David" is a 24-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-016-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-new-jacket-for-david
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
