Scottville, MI Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Retirement Years", a new book by Nancy Lee Mauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Retirement Years" is a delightful and humorous collection of short stories chronicling the post-retirement adventures of Emma and Elmer Smith. As soon as Elmer hangs up his uniform after a long career in the Marines, the couple sets off on a series of unexpected, and often hilarious, escapades.
From Elmer's misguided dream of becoming a farmer to the everyday ups and downs of retired life, each story offers a charming glimpse into the enduring bond between husband and wife. Whether navigating farm life or simply dealing with their own stubborn personalities, Emma and Elmer's love always finds a way to triumph over disagreement.
Though entirely fictional, Emma and Elmer are brought vividly to life through the author's wit and insight, reflecting the humor and heart found in long-lasting relationships.
About the Author
Nancy Lee Mauer is a vibrant storyteller and proud matriarch. The widow of Matthew J. Mauer, she is the mother of eleven children and the beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Now 90, Nancy continues to embrace life with joy and creativity. An avid golfer and bowler, she also finds time to paint, especially in watercolor, and enjoys the thrill of horse racing. "The Retirement Years" may be her final writing project, but it is a testament to her imagination, humor, and zest for life.
"The Retirement Years" is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-357-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-retirement-years
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us