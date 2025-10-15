Darlington, WI Author Publishes Memoir
October 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Embracing a Competitive Life", a new book by Michael J. Hopkins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In "Embracing a Competitive Life", author and longtime educator Michael J. Hopkins offers a compelling autobiographical account of how competition shaped his journey, both on and off the field, over the course of six decades.
From his early days as a student-athlete and coach in his hometown of Beloit, Wisconsin, to nearly four decades teaching and coaching in Darlington, Hopkins shares the defining moments of a life lived in pursuit of personal growth, team success, and resilience. The first 25 years of this journey laid the foundation, spent immersed in the rigors of athletics and leadership. At the same time, the subsequent decades deepened his engagement with competition in both professional and personal arenas.
Hopkins reflects candidly on the trials he faced along the way, including painful defeats, lifelong struggles with social anxiety and depression, and experiences with violence. Yet, for every setback, there were triumphs, championship victories, personal breakthroughs, and a growing commitment to servant leadership and becoming a players-first coach.
Through this honest and inspiring narrative, Hopkins distills more than 150 life lessons, offering readers insight into the power of embracing competition as a tool for growth, connection, and purpose.
"Embracing a Competitive Life" is a testament to the enduring value of perseverance, mentorship, and the lessons only a lifetime of competition can teach.
About the Author
Michael J. Hopkins is a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School, where he excelled in baseball and basketball, and Beloit College, where he competed in three sports: baseball, basketball, and golf. He holds a degree in Managerial Economics and a master's degree in Humanities from California State University, Dominguez Hills.
Hopkins began his teaching and coaching career in 1976, with a full-time position in social studies at Darlington High School starting in 1980. Over the next four decades, he coached five sports, with a focus on boys' and girls' basketball for a combined 27 years. In recognition of his impact, Hopkins was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
"Embracing a Competitive Life" is a 482-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (hardback $41.00, eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-701-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/embracing-a-competitive-life-paperback/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
