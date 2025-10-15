Ruskin, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book
October 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Can't Breathe", a new book by M.C. Gilmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I Can't Breathe" tells the powerful story of an eleven-year-old girl growing up in the turbulent 1960s, a time marked by unrest, inequality, and a yearning for change. Frustrated by the world around her, she dreams of a future where transformation is possible, though she senses it may take decades to arrive. The novel serves as a reminder that while past struggles shape us, they need not define what future generations are willing to accept.
At its heart, "I Can't Breathe" is a call to unity, a poignant message that real, lasting change happens when people come together for a shared cause. Through the lens of innocence and resilience, the story reinforces a universal truth: equality, respect, and justice are rights that belong to all.
About the Author
M.C. Gilmer draws deeply from personal conviction and lived experience in crafting this narrative. Believing that her own generation might not spark the revolution for justice, she held faith that the next would carry the torch-even at a cost. Having witnessed remarkable change unfold across decades, she shares this story to remind readers that transformation, while difficult, is always within reach.
Beyond her work as an author, Gilmer is a dedicated community advocate, actively supporting homeless families and veterans in securing stable housing. A passionate educator, she has devoted much of her life to teaching children with special needs. When she's not writing or volunteering, she enjoys sewing and spending cherished time with her grandchildren.
Married to her husband Michael for 38 years, M.C. Gilmer is a proud mother of three, Randy Karnellius, Michael Jamal, and Sabrina Natasha, and a grandmother to eight beloved grandchildren. Her life and work reflect a deep commitment to compassion, education, and social justice.
"I Can't Breathe" is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-472-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-cant-breathe
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us