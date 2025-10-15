Tollhouse, CA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
October 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Edge of Mirth", a new book by Donnie Lee Sheets, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Edge of Mirth" is a gripping, semi-autobiographical story of cultural immersion, friendship, and the perilous allure of the high life in Taiwanese nightlife.
Set in the backdrop of a vibrant Taiwanese city, "The Edge of Mirth" follows a man on the cusp of forty who uproots his life to teach English to high school students in a rural town. Soon, the city's electric nightlife-a world of bars, parties, and unexpected connections with bar owners, revelers, and even gang members-seduces him and his best friend, Steven. They plunge headfirst into a life of rampant drug and alcohol use, experiencing exhilarating highs that ultimately come with a devastating personal cost.
Based on a true story, Sheets' novel is a sharp, unflinching look at adapting to a new culture and the dangerous intoxication of vice.
About the Author
Donnie Lee Sheets earned his BA in Theater from Fresno State University in 2000, where his talent for storytelling was recognized when he was awarded Best Screenplay by the Mass Communication and Journalism Department for his play, Concrete Beach. Inspired by his post-graduation move to Taiwan, where he taught English by incorporating novels into his curriculum, Sheets began work on his first novel.
"The Edge of Mirth" is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-075-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-edge-of-mirth
