Triangle, VA Author Publishes Memoir
October 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Then, We Were Friends", a new book by David E. Clemons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author David E. Clemons captures the heart of friendship in his inspiring new release, "Then, We Were Friends", a moving true story about a diverse group of men who come together from all walks of life to form an unbreakable bond.
Blending moments of laughter, sorrow, and unwavering loyalty, Clemons shares a deeply personal journey filled with compassion, adventure, and heartfelt connection. Through life's highs and lows, this brotherhood stood strong, a testament to the idea that no matter where we come from, love can bring us together.
"Then, We Were Friends" is more than a memoir; it's a reminder that friendship knows no boundaries, and that the most lasting relationships are built on shared experience, mutual respect, and love.
"Then, We Were Friends" is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-478-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/then-we-were-friends
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us