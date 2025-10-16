Wheeling, WV Author Publishes Beginner Garden Guide
October 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hydroponics for Home and School Gardens", a new book by Laurie F. Ruberg, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This new book by Laurie Ruberg is making it easier than ever for individuals and schools to grow their own fresh food using hydroponics. "Hydroponics for Home and School Gardens" is a beginner-friendly, practical guide designed to help readers launch simple, affordable hydroponic systems, whether at home, in classrooms, or in community spaces.
Perfect for families looking to reduce grocery bills, educators seeking hands-on STEM activities, or aspiring entrepreneurs exploring sustainable food production, the book delivers a clear, step-by-step introduction to soilless gardening. From system setup to plant care, Laurie provides the tools and confidence needed to get started.
Laurie Ruberg brings decades of experience in plant science, education, and technology to her writing. Her passion for hydroponics stems from a mission to improve access to healthy food while fostering curiosity about plant biology. That passion took root during her doctoral research at Virginia Tech, where she discovered that students of all backgrounds were deeply engaged by hands-on experiments involving plant growth.
Her innovative work has included developing educational simulations for NASA's Classroom of the Future at Wheeling Jesuit University, where she helped model life-support systems for lunar survival through hydroponic crop production. Laurie has earned international recognition for her multimedia products and published research in science education.
In 2013, she founded PLANTS, LLC to bring dynamic, plant-based learning to K–12 schools and community groups across the mid-Atlantic U.S. and Mexico. Through PLANTS, Laurie continues to inspire the next generation of growers, scientists, and sustainability advocates.
Laurie lives in Wheeling, West Virginia, with her husband, George.
"Hydroponics for Home and School Gardens" is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-675-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hydroponics-for-home-and-school-gardening
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us