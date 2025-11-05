Godlan Named to Inc.'s 2025 Power Partner Awards - Recognized for the Second Time
November 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – November 5, 2025 - Godlan, a leader in software solutions and business performance and manufacturing consulting, including ERP, CPQ, and IIoT solutions, announced today that it has once again been named to Inc.'s prestigious Power Partner Awards list for 2025. This marks the second time Godlan has earned this recognition, following its inclusion in the 2023 list.
Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."
"Winning the Power Partner Award once was an honor-but being recognized a second time is truly extraordinary," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing at Godlan. "This back-to-back achievement highlights our team's unwavering commitment to helping manufacturers succeed by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and exceptional client experiences."
With nearly four decades of experience serving manufacturing companies, Godlan provides implementation, consulting, CPQ services, IIoT solutions, and business performance expertise. The company has also been honored on the Inc. 5000 list, named Infor Partner of the Year multiple consecutive times, and recognized among Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants.
To view the complete 2025 list of Power Partner honorees, visit www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.
About Godlan, Inc.
Founded in 1984, Godlan is a leading business performance specialist focused on helping manufacturers achieve excellence through technology and process innovation. From ERP and CPQ to Industrial IoT and analytics, Godlan empowers clients with tools that drive efficiency, scalability, and growth. Learn more at www.godlan.com.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
5864644400
Contact Us
