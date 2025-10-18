Hunt Valley, MD Author Publishes Christian Children's Book
October 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"By Your Side", a new book by Sheri Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"By Your Side" is an inspiring tale centered on a young boy who experiences a surprising and profound encounter with his guardian angel. The narrative serves as a gentle reminder that support and guidance are always available. The story beautifully captures the essence of divine protection, offering comfort to anyone who has ever felt lost or without direction, illustrating that special angels are always ready to offer support, protection, and gentle guidance on life's wandering path.
Miller's first book, Peeling Onions, was published in 2014 and focused on promoting adoption awareness, a cause close to her heart. With her latest work, Miller continues to offer messages of hope and connection to her readers.
About the Author
Sheri Miller lives in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with her husband. When she is not writing, she enjoys an active life, including tennis, football, party planning, and traveling with her family. A passionate advocate for children, she is actively involved in her community, volunteering for various children's charities and foundations.
"By Your Side" is a 28-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-2682-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/by-your-side
