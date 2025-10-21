Under New Oklahoma DUI Law Taking Effect November 1, 2025, Blowing Into a Breath Test Could Mean Felony Charges and Mandatory 10 Days in Jail
October 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsJustDontBlow.com is urging Oklahoma citizens to think twice before submitting to a breath test, warning that new state legislation can transform what was once a misdemeanor DUI into a felony crime, even for first-time offenders.
A felony is one of the most serious accusations a person can face. A conviction follows you for life, limiting employment opportunities, restricting constitutional rights, and damaging both personal and professional reputations. Under Oklahoma's new law, blowing into a breath test can elevate a DUI charge to a felony crime, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 days in jail.
"A felony charge is one of the most crippling accusations any Oklahoma citizen can face. First-time DUI offenders can have their entire future derailed permanently," said Bruce Edge, DUI Defense Attorney and Dean of the National College of DUI Defense. "That is why we are urging the public: Just Don't Blow."
JustDontBlow.com was founded to educate and empower Oklahoma citizens, free of charge, about their rights during a stop with law enforcement. The site provides clear legal guidance to reduce the chance of being charged with a felony DUI.
Citizens are encouraged to visit JustDontBlow.com to learn more about their rights, share this information with family and friends, and help spread awareness of the risks posed by the new DUI legislation.
JustDontBlow.com is a public service initiative and free resource dedicated to protecting the rights of Oklahoma citizens. Its mission is to raise awareness about the dangers of submitting to DUI breath tests under the state's new legislation and to provide clear legal guidance from nationally recognized DUI defense leaders. The site is led by Bruce Edge and John Hunsucker, both board-certified DUI defense attorneys with the National College of DUI Defense and educators who have taught at Harvard. Together, they are deeply concerned about the harmful impact this change in Oklahoma law will have on the public.
Media Contact:
Bruce Edge
JustDontBlow.com
Phone: (918) 582-6333
Email: bruce@bruceedge.com
