Crosby, ND Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Falling in & Out of Love", a new book by Tiana Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her deeply personal debut poetry collection, "Falling In & Out of Love", Tiana Davis opens a window into the emotional landscape of young adulthood, capturing the raw and evolving experience of love in its many forms.
Written across two distinct periods of her life, first at 16 and later at 22, Davis's poems trace the arc of first love and the heartache that follows. The early verses reflect the innocence, urgency, and vulnerability of teenage romance, while the later pieces revisit those same emotions with the clarity and introspection that come with time and growth.
"Falling In & Out of Love" is more than a collection of poems; it's a journey through love's highs and lows. Through honest and heartfelt language, Davis explores how love shapes us, breaks us, and ultimately helps us heal. Readers navigating their own stories, whether falling, heartbroken, or healing, will find solace and connection in her words.
About the Author
Tiana Davis was born and raised in South Africa and now resides in the United States, where she continues to explore her creativity while remaining deeply connected to her roots. She shares a close bond with her mother and sister, whose unwavering support has shaped much of her journey. Beyond poetry, Davis has a passion for photography, especially capturing the beauty of nature and animals.
"Falling in & Out of Love" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-428-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/falling-in-out-of-love
