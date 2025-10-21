Portland, OR Author Publishes Thriller Novel
October 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The High Gravity Pressure-Fed Monster", a new book by Ted Shipley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The High Gravity Pressure-Fed Monster" is not your typical thriller. With a chilling narrative and a poetic edge, Ted Shipley's debut novel delivers a relentless descent into the mind of a man unraveling-and the chaos he leaves behind.
When a young man loses a chance with the love of his life, something inside him snaps. What follows is a violent, twisted odyssey across the country as he transforms into a seductive yet brutal serial killer. Each encounter is more intense and unpredictable than the last, as he lures victims with charm before ending their lives in uniquely horrifying ways.
But the story doesn't stop there.
Reinventing himself as a commercial diver in the Pacific Northwest, he works a union job by day while continuing his deadly double life. As he evades law enforcement and navigates the brutal pressures of his past and present, a shocking revelation threatens to destroy everything-or set him free.
With a cascade of psychological twists and unexpected turns, "The High Gravity Pressure-Fed Monster" is a poetic, visceral ride for readers drawn to the darker corners of human nature. Gritty, gripping, and disturbingly beautiful, it's a story that dares to explore the thin line between madness and survival.
About the Author
Ted Shipley lives in Portland, Oregon. In his 30s, Ted brings real-world grit to his storytelling, having worked as a commercial diver on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico before returning to the Pacific Northwest. He's also worked as an ironworker, fearlessly connecting steel beams at dizzying heights.
A survivor of numerous near-miss accidents, Ted channels the intensity of his life experiences into his writing. He's passionate about politics, law, and the power of storytelling. After excelling in English in high school and completing college-level writing courses, Ted realized it was time to share his story with the world.
"The High Gravity Pressure-Fed Monster" is a 584-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-490-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-high-gravity-pressure-fed-monster
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us