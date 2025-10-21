Rogersville, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Twinkie Goes Fishing", a new book by Bruce Stevenski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Twinkie, the lovable basset hound who's living her best life! Treated like royalty by her devoted family, Twinkie enjoys the simple pleasures of life on a sprawling farm, complete with a serene lake brimming with fish. But don't let her princess status fool you, Twinkie is also the farm's most enthusiastic (and surprisingly skilled) fisherman!
Follow Twinkie's delightful adventures in this charming story that celebrates the bond between humans and their four-legged companions. Whether she's lounging in the sun or chasing after the next big catch, Twinkie's life is one tail-wagging joy ride.
Discover why Twinkie is more than just a pet, she's the heart of the farm and a true best friend.
"Twinkie Goes Fishing" is a 20-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-411-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/twinkie-goes-fishing
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us