AI That Saves Energy: etalytics Raises €8M from Microsoft's M12

Launch North American operations, including a dedicated team in the Bay Area, California

Roll out new installations in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore to meet rising international demand

Support team growth to more than 120 employees over the next two years

Advance AI capabilities for industrial energy systems across data centers, pharma, automotive, and manufacturing

etalytics, a German deep-tech company developing AI and digital twin software for industrial energy optimization, today announced the successful closing of an €8M Series A extension, bringing its total Series A funding to €16 million. The extension is led by Microsoft's M12 venture fund, and includes continued support from existing investors.

The funding will fuel etalytics' strategic expansion into North America, scale delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia, and further enhance its flagship platform, which provides AI-driven energy optimization for critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production facilities, automotive manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries. Customers including Volkswagen, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Merck have achieved up to 50% reductions in energy consumption for cooling, heating, and ventilation.

The new funding will be used to:
- Launch North American operations, including a dedicated team in the Bay Area, California
- Roll out new installations in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore to meet rising international demand
- Support team growth to more than 120 employees over the next two years
- Advance AI capabilities for industrial energy systems across data centers, pharma, automotive, and manufacturing

"etalytics is transforming how some of the world's most energy-intensive industries operate," said Michael Stewart, Managing Partner at M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund. "Their AI-driven platform addresses a critical global challenge: optimizing industrial energy use at scale while driving measurable sustainability impact. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of AI and systems infrastructure to solve complex, real-world problems."