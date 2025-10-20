AI That Saves Energy: etalytics Raises €8M from Microsoft's M12
October 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDarmstadt, Germany | October 21, 2025 – etalytics, a German deep-tech company developing AI and digital twin software for industrial energy optimization, today announced the successful closing of an €8 million Series A extension, bringing its total Series A funding to €16 million. The extension is led by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, and includes continued support from existing investors Alstin Capital (Carsten Maschmeyer), ebm-papst, and BM H.
The funding will fuel etalytics' strategic expansion into North America, scale delivery capabilities across Europe and Asia, and further enhance its flagship platform etaONE®, which provides real-time, AI-driven energy optimization for critical infrastructure in data centers, chemical and pharmaceutical production facilities, automotive manufacturing, and other energy-intensive industries. Customers including Volkswagen, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Merck have achieved up to 50% reductions in energy consumption for cooling, heating, and ventilation.
The new funding will be used to:
"etalytics is transforming how some of the world's most energy-intensive industries operate," said Michael Stewart, Managing Partner at M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund. "Their AI-driven platform addresses a critical global challenge: optimizing industrial energy use at scale while driving measurable sustainability impact. […] This partnership reflects our belief in the power of AI and systems infrastructure to solve complex, real-world problems."
Full details: etalytics Raises Series A to €16M with Microsoft M12 Investment
Contact Information
Lisa Olmert
etalytics
---
Contact Us
Lisa Olmert
etalytics
---
Contact Us