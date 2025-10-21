Kärcher North America Launches Cleaning and Preservation Initiative at Historic Bronx Victory Memorial
October 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNew York / Denver – Kärcher, a global leader in cleaning technology, has partnered with New York City Parks to launch a Cultural Sponsorship Cleaning initiative at the Bronx Victory Memorial in New York, a tribute to the 947 Bronx soldiers who gave their lives in World War I. This project exhibits Kärcher's philanthropic approach to preserve and protect monuments around the world by cleaning them free of charge. It is part of Kärcher's 90th-anniversary celebration, which includes 90 global Cultural Sponsorship Cleaning initiatives in 2025.
Preserving a Beloved Gem of the Bronx Borough
The Bronx Victory Memorial is located in Pelham Bay Park and features a 75-foot limestone column topped by an 18-foot gilded bronze "Lady of Victory" figure. It was dedicated on September 24, 1933. The designer was John Joseph Sheridan, and the two sculptors were Belle Kinney and Leopold Scholz.
A Legacy of Monumental Preservation
Since 1980, Kärcher has provided their cleaning expertise to the preservation of historical landmarks and has contributed to more than 200 cleaning projects worldwide, which are publicly owned, free of charge. Previous high-profile projects include:
● Red Rocks Amphitheatre (USA)
● Mount Rushmore (USA)
● The Space Needle (USA)
● The London Eye (UK)
● Christ the Redeemer (Brazil)
● Obelisk of Luxor (Paris)
In every case, Kärcher, an equipment manufacturer, works closely with monument owners, conservationists, restorers, and historians to ensure its steam cleaning process is both effective and safe for delicate surfaces. Kärcher's expert cleaning team will use specialized techniques to gently remove biological dirt such as algae, mold and lichen from the monument's Cordova Texas limestone, granite, and bronze surfaces, ensuring the highest preservation standards are met. Due to the use of low-pressure steam cleaning (only 7 to 14 psi) the original stone substance is not affected and the use of chemicals can be avoided.
"We are deeply grateful for Karcher's donation of services and expertise using its state-of-the-art precision steam cleaning system to preserve this prominent and striking monument that honors the Bronx's heroic war dead," said Jonathan Kuhn, Director of Art & Antiquities, NYC Parks.
It is a collaboration designed to preserve and protect the historical landmark. "We are honored to contribute to the preservation of the Bronx Victory Memorial and support the local New York community through this initiative," said Elliot Younessian, CEO of Kärcher North America. "Our commitment to sustainability and responsible cleaning aligns with the values that make this monument such a special place."
About Kärcher
Kärcher North America is a leading provider of innovative cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial, and consumer applications. As a subsidiary of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, the company brings German-engineered cleaning technology to global markets.
Headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, Kärcher North America employs more than 1,000 people in several facilities across the USA.
For more information, visit: www.karcher.com/us
