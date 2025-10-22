Cheswick, PA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
Inspired by a vivid dream, Anton Uhl's debut novel is a pulse-pounding journey through tragedy, conspiracy, and courage.
In "Design Fault", author Anton Uhl invites readers on a suspense-filled ride that begins with heartbreak and hurtles into a high-stakes investigation that uncovers far more than anyone bargained for.
Jace and Alice were college sweethearts, inseparable from the moment they met. But their promising future is shattered when Alice dies in a devastating car crash. Grieving and determined, Jace sets out to find the truth behind the vehicle's failure, and soon uncovers far more than a simple design flaw.
Joined by a band of unlikely allies, Jace finds himself unraveling a tangled web of corporate deception, hidden agendas, and a chilling assassination plot. As the trail leads him to a covert mission at the infamous Area 51, Jace must decide how far he's willing to go for justice-and who he can trust along the way.
With every twist and turn, "Design Fault" will keep readers guessing until the final page. Can you solve the mystery before Jace does?
About the Author
Anton Uhl brings a lifetime of real-world experience to his writing. A former volunteer paramedic, registered nurse, and military veteran, Uhl also spent ten years working underground in coal mines before dedicating two decades to law enforcement as a police officer. Now retired, he devotes his time to family, construction projects, camping, and travel.
Among his proudest personal accomplishments is becoming a master scuba diver, a title he earned alongside his daughter, who went on to become an ocean scientist.
"Design Fault" is lovingly dedicated to Uhl's grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. He and his wife have shared more than 51 years of marriage and are blessed with seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
"Design Fault" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-308-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/design-fault
