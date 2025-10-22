Somers, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Canine Runaway", a new book by Laran Woods and illustrated by Katerina Valerieva, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this heartwarming and humorous new story, "The Canine Runaway" introduces readers to Panda, a young, male Shetland Sheepdog with championship potential, who turns his back on a future of fame and fortune in search of something deeper: freedom in the woods. But Panda's escape takes an unexpected turn when a kind-hearted, dog-loving couple finds him running along a rural road and brings him home to share their life with their adult daughter, two purebred dogs, and a cat.
Determined to return to the wild, Panda is dismayed by his new domestic life, especially when he meets Amber, the family cat, whom he suspects of being nothing short of evil. But his resolve begins to waver when he meets Taffy, the family's gentle and persuasive female Shetland Sheepdog. Alongside their friend, a regal Afghan Hound named Willow, Panda begins to reconsider what it means to belong.
The peace is short-lived when Panda confides in the presence of Amber to Taffy and Willow. Shocked and dismayed, the trio conspires to rid themselves of the feline interloper. However, Amber proves to be a formidable opponent, using her agility and feline wit to stay one step ahead of her would-be usurpers.
Ultimately, the story takes a poignant turn as both Taffy and Willow cross the Rainbow Bridge, leaving Panda and Amber to confront life-and each other-on new terms. In learning to coexist, the two unlikely companions discover the power of tolerance, acceptance, and the true meaning of home.
"The Canine Runaway" is a tender, witty, and insightful tale that resonates with anyone who has ever sought to escape only to find what they were truly looking for right where they are.
"The Canine Runaway" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-280-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-canine-runaway
