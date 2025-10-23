Livingston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
October 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Is A Plant A Pet?", a new book by Jennifer Trandell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this heartwarming tale, a curious young boy named Carlos visits a bustling farmer's market, where he stumbles upon a booth unlike any other, lined with curious containers holding spiky, unfamiliar plants. Intrigued, Carlos embarks on a journey that introduces him to the simple, rewarding joy of nurturing a living thing. This charming story encourages children to connect with nature and discover the beauty of caring for plants.
About the Author
Jennifer Trandell is a professional freelance writer and photographer with a passion for nature, conservation, and the botanical world. An avid gardener, she dedicates her work to inspiring others to find joy and meaning in the natural environment. Explore more of her storytelling at www.thebotanicaljourney.com
"Is A Plant A Pet?" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3268-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/is-a-plant-a-pet
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
