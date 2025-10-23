The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is honored to announce it has once again been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys.
October 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is honored to announce that Richard M. Kenny has once again been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys. This distinction is awarded exclusively to a select group of personal injury attorneys across the country who demonstrate exceptional trial advocacy, superior legal skill, and a steadfast dedication to justice on behalf of their clients.
A Continuing Standard of Excellence - The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only organization that identifies and promotes the most accomplished civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys in each state. Membership is determined through a meticulous, multi-step selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and a comprehensive evaluation of professional achievements. Only a small fraction of lawyers nationwide earn this distinction, highlighting the elite caliber of those selected.
Recognized Leadership in Civil Litigation - For decades, Richard M. Kenny and his team have represented individuals and families whose lives have been changed by serious injuries and negligence. The firm's success spans a wide range of personal injury cases, from motor vehicle collisions and construction site accidents to medical malpractice and wrongful death claims.
This latest honor reaffirms Mr. Kenny's position as a trusted leader in New York's legal community and his unshakeable commitment to obtaining meaningful results on behalf of his clients.
Commitment to Professional Growth and Advocacy
Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 provides access to premier continuing legal education (CLE) opportunities, peer collaboration, and national networking with other top trial lawyers. These resources enable members to refine their craft, stay current with legal developments, and continue advocating effectively for clients.
About The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has built its reputation on integrity, compassion, and results. The firm's mission is simple: to fight tirelessly for injury victims and their families. Through tenacious representation, the team strives to secure the compensation and justice their clients deserve.
Contact the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny
If you're an accident victim anywhere in New York City, you can depend on the skilled legal representation here at the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny to effectively fight for the compensation you deserve. Contact our firm for a free case evaluation today.
Contact Information
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
