Toledo, OH Author Publishes Fantasy Book
October 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Monki Prince Yuma", a new book by D.L. Grizzwuld, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Get ready for a pulse-pounding debut that blurs the lines between investigative journalism and epic martial arts. Author D.L. Grizzwuld today announced the release of his first novel, "Monki Prince Yuma," a gripping action thriller set against the backdrop of modern-day Kyoto, Japan.
The year is 2006. For NHK reporters Dan and Uzuko, the grind of celebrity gossip and frivolous news has become tiresome. They yearn for a story with real substance-a story that actually matters. They get more than they bargained for when, just steps away from their office, a brutal assassination attempt unfolds.
Scrambling to capture the event, the reporters find themselves thrust into the middle of a battle between two formidable men. What begins as a local incident quickly escalates into a fight of legendary proportions, threatening to level all of Kyoto. Monki Prince Yuma is a fast-paced narrative that explores what happens when ordinary people are suddenly caught in the crossfire of an extraordinary, ancient conflict.
About the Author
D.L. Grizzwuld is a lifelong enthusiast of anime, comics, and cartoons, whose dream was always to create his own animated worlds. Though he didn't initially see himself as an author, a chance encounter with a mentor encouraged him to turn his passion into prose. Monki Prince Yuma is the thrilling result of that journey and his long-held ambition to bring dynamic, high-octane storytelling to life.
"Monki Prince Yuma" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-094-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/monki-prince-yuma
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
