Dos Palos, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
October 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Outline for a Life Well Loved", a new book by Patty MC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Raised in a strict, religious household under the watchful eye of her devout grandmother, Bonny has spent her life suppressing any feelings of passion or attraction, haunted by the fear of being labeled a sinner. Even after her grandmother's passing, she remains trapped by guilt and restraint, until she seeks the help of Megan, a therapist whose unconventional methods challenge everything Bonny believes about desire and self-expression.
Under Megan's guidance, Bonny is drawn into the hidden world of BDSM and polyamory, where she begins to confront her deepest fears and explore her truest self. What starts as a journey into forbidden pleasure becomes a powerful story of self-acceptance, friendship, and belonging, as Bonny discovers that liberation comes not from denying desire, but from embracing it.
"Outline for a Life Well Loved" is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-742-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/outline-for-a-life-well-loved. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
