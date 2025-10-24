Columbia Falls, MT Author Publishes Children's Book
October 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"1 to 10 Again", a new book by Bobbi Lott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Singing and rhyming have never been so much fun! "1 to 10 Again" invites children and parents to count, sing, and learn together through catchy rhymes and colorful illustrations. As little ones explore numbers, they'll also discover exciting lessons about colors, creativity, and imagination.
Join the fun, spark curiosity, and make learning an adventure with "1 to 10 Again"!
"1 to 10 Again" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-246-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/1-to-10-again. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us