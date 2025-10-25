Lincoln, NE Author Publishes Fiction Novel
In "Homebound", narrator Kampanda returns to his childhood home, where he reconnects with his family and rediscovers the ties that bind him to his roots. During his years abroad, Kampanda befriends Kanisio Karisimbi, an airline pilot whose compassion and dedication to helping others have made him a leading advocate for the rights of Africans in the diaspora. Together, their stories illuminate themes of belonging, resilience, and the enduring strength of cultural identity.
About the Author
Dr. Kamana Tshibengabo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1952. He earned his Ph.D. in Language Education from the University of Southampton, England, in 1992. A seasoned educator, Dr. Tshibengabo is a TESOL professor and English instructor, as well as a Nebraska-certified teacher of French.
He is the author of La Défense à l'Impératif: Patriotisme et Souveraineté (L'Harmattan, 2004) and The Rulers of Congo-Kinshasa: Felons at the Helm (Outskirts Press, 2011). His work reflects his deep commitment to language education and to preserving and promoting African-particularly Congolese-cultural values. Dr. Tshibengabo currently serves as a writing coach at Central Community College in Nebraska.
"Homebound" is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-126-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/homebound/
