Westport, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
October 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Who Wants to Be a Firefighter?", a new book by Firefighter Paul Wohlforth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Firefighter Paul Wohlforth's firefighting journey began in 1975, when he was just 18 years old. One evening, Paul's younger brother asked him to go to a meeting at the local volunteer firehouse with him. He agreed, somewhat reluctantly, but that decision would shape the course of his life.
At the meeting, his brother discovered he was too young to join. Paul, however, had just reached the required age of 18, and the department gladly accepted his application. Soon after, he began volunteering with the Coleytown Volunteer Engine Co. #6, one of the proud volunteer branches of the Westport Fire Department.
In 1987, Paul was fortunate to have the opportunity to test for a full-time position with the Westport Fire Department. After scoring well in the exam process, he was officially hired on February 2, 1987. He went on to serve the Town of Westport with dedication and pride until his retirement in June 2016.
After nearly 30 years of service, Paul felt it was the right time to reflect and share his experiences. The result is this book, a small tribute to the people, the moments, and the memories that defined his firefighting career. He hopes readers find as much enjoyment in reading it as he had in creating it.
"Who Wants to Be a Firefighter?" is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-199-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/who-wants-to-be-a-firefighter. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
